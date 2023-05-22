Victim Identified as Joshua Specht in Pueblo’s Eighth Homicide of 2023

Police in Pueblo are investigating the eighth homicide of the year after a shooting left one man dead early Sunday morning. Joshua Specht, 42, was found lying in the yard of a residence in the 2600 block of Poplar Street after police were alerted to shots fired and a motorcycle crash in the area. Specht had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene. The Pueblo Police Department has appealed for any footage of the area at the time of the shooting. As yet, no suspects have been identified.

This shooting is the eighth homicide investigation in Pueblo this year, with 28 recorded in 2022 and 31 countywide. The Chieftain has reached out to authorities for more information on the homicides in which the victim has not been publicly named. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Pueblo police dispatch or to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers.