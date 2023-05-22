“Update on Unsolved Murder of Sharron Prior: Suspect Franklin Maywood Romine’s Body Exhumed”

An update of “capital importance” will be given by the police on Tuesday regarding the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl who was killed in Montreal in 1975. The update comes after the exhumation of a suspect’s body earlier this month in West Virginia. Franklin Maywood Romine, who died in 1982, was identified as the primary suspect after a new analysis technique uncovered his DNA on Prior’s clothing. The chief inspector of the Major Crimes Division, Pierre Duquette, will unveil the latest development in the investigation, along with a forensic science expert who will explain the various techniques used in the investigation. Prior, who was 16 years old, disappeared in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood while on her way to meet friends at a restaurant. Four days later, her beaten, naked body was found at a field in Longueuil on Montreal’s South Shore. Romine reportedly fled to Canada after committing a rape in West Virginia in 1974, where he is believed to have abducted and murdered Prior. He was arrested in Montreal shortly after and extradited to the U.S.

