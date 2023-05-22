“Update on Unsolved Murder of Sharron Prior: Suspect Franklin Maywood Romine’s Body Exhumed”

Posted on May 22, 2023

An update of “capital importance” will be given by the police on Tuesday regarding the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl who was killed in Montreal in 1975. The update comes after the exhumation of a suspect’s body earlier this month in West Virginia. Franklin Maywood Romine, who died in 1982, was identified as the primary suspect after a new analysis technique uncovered his DNA on Prior’s clothing. The chief inspector of the Major Crimes Division, Pierre Duquette, will unveil the latest development in the investigation, along with a forensic science expert who will explain the various techniques used in the investigation. Prior, who was 16 years old, disappeared in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood while on her way to meet friends at a restaurant. Four days later, her beaten, naked body was found at a field in Longueuil on Montreal’s South Shore. Romine reportedly fled to Canada after committing a rape in West Virginia in 1974, where he is believed to have abducted and murdered Prior. He was arrested in Montreal shortly after and extradited to the U.S.

