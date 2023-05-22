“Unidentified Victim Found in Brush Along Highway 50 in Sacramento”

An investigation is underway into the death of an unidentified individual found in brush along Highway 50 in Sacramento, California. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) received reports of a body in the brush on Monday around noon. Officers were dispatched to the scene on eastbound Highway 50, west of Sunrise Boulevard.

The individual could not be identified due to the level of decomposition. CHP officials have since left the scene and the road has been reopened. No further details are currently available regarding the incident.