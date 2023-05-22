“Unidentified Victim Found Dead in Hillsboro Rollover Crash”

Early Monday morning, a rollover crash in Hillsboro, Oregon resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews were called out to the scene at Northwest Glencoe Road and Cory Street around 1 am, where they found a vehicle on its top near a power pole. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was found dead inside the crashed vehicle.

Hillsboro Fire responded to the incident and closed Glencoe Road between Harewood Street and Cory Street while they worked to clear the scene. The roadway reopened at approximately 5:45 am. No further details about the crash have been released at this time.

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving practices. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 36,096 fatalities on U.S. roads in 2019 alone. Many of these accidents could have been prevented by following traffic laws and practicing defensive driving techniques.

It is crucial to always wear a seatbelt, obey speed limits, and avoid distracted driving. Drivers should also be aware of their surroundings and remain focused on the road at all times. By taking these precautions, we can all help reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on our roads.

Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.