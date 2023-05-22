“Two Victims Identified in Sunnyvale Crash: Tyler Rasay and Paul Dennig Jr.”

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has identified two of the victims in Monday’s fatal crash in Sunnyvale as Tyler Rasay and Paul Dennig Jr. Rasay, 28, of South San Francisco, and Dennig Jr., 24, of Mountain View, were both killed in the crash. The identity of the third victim, who was also declared dead at the scene, is being withheld until their next of kin can be notified. Five others were injured in the crash and taken to Stanford Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Ford pick-up truck heading northbound on Hwy-101 lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the concrete center divider south of the Fair Oaks Avenue exit just after midnight. This caused a domino effect, and five more vehicles crashed into cars on the northbound lanes. Three drivers involved in the crash got out of their cars when another vehicle crashed into the scene. The pedestrians were struck, and two of them were thrown into traffic on the southbound side of the highway. Those three pedestrians died at the scene, and at least three other people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.