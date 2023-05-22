“Two found dead in Irondale apartment identified as Jennifer Lee Salvadori and Billy Code Jewell”

Two individuals were found dead in an Irondale apartment on May 19, and they were later identified as Jennifer Lee Salvadori, 52, and Billy Code Jewell, 51. Irondale Police discovered the bodies when they performed a welfare check at the apartment after receiving a request from a coworker. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reported that Salvadori had suffered a gunshot wound, and her death is being investigated as a homicide. Jewell, on the other hand, had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot, and his death is being investigated as a suicide. The two were believed to be in a relationship, and the police are still investigating the situation.

The incident occurred on the 300 block of Meadows Drive, and the police were initially alerted by a coworker who was concerned about their welfare. The authorities continue to investigate the case, and no further details have been released at this time. Irondale residents are urged to come forward with any information that may help the police in their investigation.