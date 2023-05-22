“Two critically injured in Murdock and Washington crash, suspect/victim names not yet released”

A serious accident occurred at the intersection of Murdock and Washington in Wichita, Kansas on Monday morning. According to reports, the accident involved multiple vehicles, including one that overturned. The incident took place around 11 AM and resulted in several injuries. Two of the victims sustained critical injuries and were classified as “code red.” The remaining injuries were not specified.

The local news outlet KWCH reported on the accident and shared an image of the scene. The photograph shows emergency personnel attending to the victims and wreckage from the vehicles scattered across the road.

