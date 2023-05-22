“Two Brothers Identified as Suspects in Fatal Shooting of Andrew Ford in Pompano Beach, Florida”

Two brothers have been identified as suspects in a fatal shooting that took place earlier this month in Broward County. Brandon Prince, 34, of Pompano Beach, and Zonchez Prince, 39, of Jacksonville were named by detectives as the perpetrators of the attack. The shooting occurred on May 12 near the 2300 block of Northwest Sixth Street in Pompano Beach outside the victim’s home. The victim, Andrew Ford, 32, was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

After identifying the suspects, detectives issued a warrant for their arrest. Zonchez Prince was located in Clay County last Friday, but he pulled out a gun as Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT deputies tried to detain him, leading them to discharge their weapons and kill him. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit are leading the investigation into that shooting. Meanwhile, BSO deputies located Brandon Prince in Fort Lauderdale and took him into custody during a traffic stop. He has been booked on one count of first-degree murder, but a motive for the shooting remains unclear.