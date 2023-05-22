Two Arrested in Connection to Homicide of Jason Latham in Salina, Kansas

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the death of Jason Latham, whose body was found earlier this month in Salina. According to Salina police, Johnathon Mullen and Kelly Luthi were charged with first-degree murder on May 19, with Luthi facing an additional charge of aiding and abetting. Latham’s body was discovered by a passerby on May 8, prompting police to investigate his death as suspicious. Following an autopsy, which did not indicate a cause of death, police concluded that Latham’s death was a homicide. Toxicology reports are still pending. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Salina Police Department. The case has garnered significant attention in the community, with many expressing shock and sadness over the tragic loss of life. KWCH has reported extensively on the case and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Related