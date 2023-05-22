Three Victims Identified in Klymax Lounge Night Club Shooting in Kansas City: Antoinette Brenson, Clarence Henderson, and Jason McConnell

The Kansas City Police Department has identified the three victims who died in a shooting at the Klymax Lounge night club in Missouri. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, with officers responding to reports of a shooting at the venue. Antoinette Brenson, 24, Clarence Henderson, 33, and Jason McConnell, 41, were identified as the three victims who lost their lives in the attack. Two other individuals were injured in the incident, with one in critical condition and the other in stable condition. The police have called on anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward, offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest. The police can be reached at 816-234-5043, or anonymous tips can be submitted via the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), online, or via the P3Tips mobile app.

