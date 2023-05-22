Three Suspects Identified in Cumberland County Police Chase and Crash

Three individuals from Brooklyn, New York, have been identified as suspects after a series of police chases and a severe crash in Cumberland County on Friday. Latrell White, Terrence Caton, and Julien Fleury are facing charges relating to the incident. Caton has been charged with multiple offenses, including fleeing or attempting to elude police, conspiracy retail theft, evading arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, and recklessly endangering another person. Fleury has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or attempting to elude police, evading arrest on foot, conspiracy to commit retail theft, criminal mischief, and recklessly endangering another person. Meanwhile, White has been charged with conspiracy retail theft to destroy inventory control tag, flight to avoid apprehension, and evading arrest on foot. The three individuals were deemed a flight risk and were denied bail before being taken to Cumberland County Prison.

The incident began when a trooper saw a car speeding and driving recklessly on I-81N in South Middleton Township. The vehicle was connected to a retail theft and fled from Carlisle Police. The vehicle stopped on Route 581 in the area of Carlisle Pike, and three men fled on foot. Two were quickly taken into custody, while a third stole a Honda Pilot, initiating another chase. The Honda crashed on Carlisle Pike near Cumberland Valley High School, and the third suspect was taken into custody. During the incident, two troopers responding to the scene were injured after a tractor-trailer attempted to make a U-turn on Carlisle Pike at Dapp Lane, and the vehicles collided. The troopers were taken to Holy Spirit Hospital with serious injuries but were listed in stable condition on Friday.