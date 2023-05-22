Thomas Green IV: Victim in Kanawha County Shooting in Rand, W.Va.

A man named Thomas Green IV was shot and killed after a domestic dispute on Raven Drive in Rand, West Virginia on May 20. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Green arrived at the home and got into an argument, during which he allegedly attempted to fire his gun but it malfunctioned. The other man at the home then fired several rounds, hitting Green multiple times. He stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, and it is believed that he may have shot Green in self-defense. The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case and examining forensic evidence, and no charges have been filed yet. The investigation is ongoing, and further information has not been released.

