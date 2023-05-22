Suspects Identified in Janesville Drive-By Shooting, No Injuries Reported

The Janesville Police Department has reported that suspects have been identified in a drive-by shooting incident that occurred over the weekend. According to the police, the victim or victims were in a car parked in the driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of S. River Road when they were fired upon. Although the car was hit, no injuries were reported. Law enforcement officials found shell casings in the area where the incident occurred. The shooting took place around 2:31 a.m. Investigators obtained video surveillance footage and conducted interviews with witnesses. Police have identified “persons of interest” in the case but have not released any information about them due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. The case remains open and active, and the police department is continuing its efforts to identify the individuals responsible for the shooting.

