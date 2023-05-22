Suspect Cecedrice Poole Arrested for Killing Victim Cedric King in Prairie Grove Shooting

Cecedrice Poole is facing multiple charges, including capital murder and aggravated residential burglary, after he allegedly entered a home in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and shot and killed Cedric King with a rifle. Poole reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, shot at the residence while a 17-year-old was in the front yard, and later crashed into parked cars a few blocks away. Witnesses saw Poole leaving his vehicle with a rifle before fleeing on foot. He was later found and arrested. The police report states that Poole was upset after finding out that the homeowner, who is the mother of his child, had another man in the home with their daughter present. Five people, including Poole’s daughter, were reportedly in the home when King was shot and killed, but no one else was injured. Poole was not carrying any weapons when he was found, but police found a plastic bag containing 26.81 grams of cocaine on him. He has a long list of previous felony charges, including kidnapping, drugs, and gun charges. Poole is scheduled to appear in court on June 23, 2023, and his bond is set at $500,000.

