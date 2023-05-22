“Suspect Antwan Other Medicine Dies in Fatal One-Vehicle Crash in South Dakota”

The identity of the man who died in a one-vehicle crash in South Dakota has been revealed as Antwan Other Medicine, aged 25, according to authorities. Other Medicine was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe on South Dakota Highway 127 when he lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle, causing the Tahoe to enter the west ditch, hit a field approach, go airborne and roll. The crash occurred near mile marker 215 and was fatal, with Other Medicine pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have stated that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and that alcohol use is being investigated as a possible factor. The incident is still under investigation by the South Dakota Highway patrol.

Related