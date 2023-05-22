San Jose Crash Victim Jefferson Smith Identified by Family

The family of Jefferson Smith, a 26-year-old man who died in a car crash in San Jose on Sunday, has identified him as a native of San Jose del Guaviare in Colombia. Smith had arrived in the United States just three months ago to pursue his dreams, according to his family. They are now asking for donations to repatriate Smith’s body back to Colombia for a Christian burial. The crash occurred when a man driving a white 2011 Toyota Corolla entered the northbound lanes of Leigh Avenue heading the wrong way, striking a 2012 Toyota Prius heading northbound at the intersection of Fruitdale Avenue. Smith, a woman, and a child were inside the Prius at the time of the crash. Smith was driving and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman and child sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals before being stabilized. The driver of the Corolla also suffered life-threatening injuries before being stabilized at the hospital. The San Jose Police Department is still investigating the cause of the collision, and criminal charges are pending. This is the 14th fatal crash in San Jose since the start of 2023 and the 15th traffic death in the city this year.

Meanwhile, a two-alarm commercial fire broke out in Presidio Heights, leading to the evacuation of a nearby school. The blaze was contained by firefighters, who managed to prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.