“Not Guilty Pleas Entered for Bryan Kohberger in the Stabbing Deaths of Four University of Idaho Students”

A man charged with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students has pleaded not guilty in court. Bryan Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder and burglary charges. The killings, which took place in November 2022, shocked the rural community of Moscow, Idaho, and prompted many students to switch to remote learning for the rest of the semester. Kohberger, who was studying criminology at Washington State University, declined to enter a plea, leading Judge John Judge to enter the not guilty pleas on his behalf.

The trial is expected to begin on October 2 and could potentially result in the death penalty for Kohberger. The victims – Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – were friends and members of the university’s Greek system. Chapin was Kernodle’s boyfriend and was visiting the women in their rental home near the campus when the attack occurred. Kohberger was arrested in December 2022 at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania. The investigation relied on DNA evidence, cellphone data, and surveillance video. The prosecutor now has 60 days to decide whether to seek the death penalty.