“North Carolina Man Christopher Lee Smith Shot and Killed at Gas Station”

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting at a gas station over the weekend. Christopher Lee Smith, 41, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the gas station near Madison, North Carolina. Smith was discovered by a store clerk at Ramon’s Shell, and authorities believe he was killed three hours prior to being found. Detectives say Smith was shot after a fight with two men who drove to the gas station in a light-colored four-door sedan. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the two suspects. Anyone who has information is urged to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers. The latter offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to arrests.

