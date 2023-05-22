Marvin Oraiha: Man with links to notorious gang shot dead in Sydney

Marvin Oraiha, a 24-year-old man with connections to a notorious Australian gang, was shot dead in his car in Elizabeth Hills, southwest Sydney on Monday. The gunman remains at large, and the motive for Oraiha’s killing is unknown. Two cars were found on fire nearby, a tactic often used by organized crime hitmen in Australia. Despite efforts to revive him, Oraiha died at the scene. This is the latest in a series of violent incidents in Sydney over the past two and a half years, including 16 shootings since August 2020.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and it is unclear whether the burnt-out cars are connected to the murder. The killing follows a similar pattern to other underworld hits in Sydney, with all involved parties remaining anonymous. A crime scene has been established, and the investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact tips@dailymail.com.