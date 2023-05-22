Mario Bratkon identified as victim in Fitchburg pedestrian crash

A man was killed in a pedestrian crash in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on Friday evening. The victim has been identified as 76-year-old Mario Bratkon of Fitchburg who was hit by a Toyota Corolla while he was walking in a crosswalk in the area of Water and Nichols streets around 8:45 p.m. According to state police, the Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Water Street when it struck Bratkon. The victim was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota was not injured and stayed on the scene after the incident. The crash is under investigation by Fitchburg Police, Leominster Police, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Team in conjunction with investigators from the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. As of now, this is a developing story and more information will be updated as it becomes available. Boston 25 News advises downloading their free app for breaking news alerts or following them on Facebook and Twitter.

