Man Swept Away in American River Identified as Victor Nguyen, Found at Folsom Lake

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found at Folsom Lake as 22-year-old Victor Nguyen from Antelope. Nguyen was swept away into the American River on April 29. The sheriff’s office received a report that he disappeared at the confluence of the American River. He was found about three weeks later on May 19 near Rattlesnake Bar at Folsom Lake. The sheriff’s office is still searching for the man who was swept away at Yankee Jims on Mother’s Day and warns people to stay away from the rivers as the waterways run cold and swift.

Related