Man Killed by Officers in Orange Park Identified as Zonchez Prince

Zonchez Prince, 39, was identified as the man who was killed by officers in Orange Park, Florida last Friday. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement attempted to make contact with Prince as they were responding to an arrest warrant for him. However, Prince refused to comply and reportedly said, “I’m not getting out, you’re going to have to kill me.” When officers tried to get him out of the vehicle, he produced a handgun, and officers fired at him to eliminate the threat.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office had contacted JSO a week prior in relation to a murder investigation. BCSO issued a search warrant for a residence and vehicle in Jacksonville where two firearms were found, and Prince was identified as the person of interest. JSO was able to find Prince inside a vehicle in a parking space in Orange Park before the incident occurred.

Officers rendered aid to Prince at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead. An active investigation is still being conducted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office. No further details have been released at this time.