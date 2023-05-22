Man Killed by Officers in Orange Park Identified as Zonchez Delarfette Prince

The man who was shot and killed by officers in Orange Park on Friday has been identified as Zonchez Delarfette Prince, aged 39. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had been working with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office concerning a murder case, and a search warrant was executed for Prince’s home and vehicle. Two pistols were found, one in the home and one in the vehicle, leading to another warrant for Prince’s arrest. Officers tracked him to a parking lot in a vehicle, and a SWAT team was called in. Prince was uncooperative, stating that he would not get out and that they would have to shoot him. As one officer backed out, the suspect pointed a handgun at the other officer, and both officers opened fire, killing him. The Sheriff’s Office did not release further information about the homicide Prince was connected with in Broward. This was the seventh shooting of a suspect by the Sheriff’s Office this year, six of whom died. Prince had a misdemeanor arrest in 2008 on charges of possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

Related