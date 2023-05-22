Man Identified as Victim in Laredo Homicide: Rigoberto Santana, 26

Police in Laredo, Texas have identified the man who was found dead over the weekend as Rigoberto Santana, aged 26. It marked the city’s fifth homicide of the year. Officers were called to the scene at around 10 pm on Sunday, where they found Santana near the intersection of Monterrey Avenue and West Guerrero Street. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death and no arrests have been made. The Laredo Fire Department also responded to the scene and treated a 23-year-old male who was transported to Laredo Medical Center in critical condition. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Laredo Crime Stoppers.

