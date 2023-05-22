Man identified as victim in fatal shooting on St. Paul’s East Side: Antuan D. Jones

A man who was fatally shot on St. Paul’s East Side on Saturday has been identified as 41-year-old Antuan D. Jones, according to St. Paul Police. Jones was found with apparent gunshot wounds in an alley on the 600 block of Arlington Avenue East. He died at the scene. Police have said that a 911 caller who reported being involved in the shooting has turned over the gun he used and provided a statement to investigators. However, a second gun was found at the scene, and the investigation remains active.

St. Paul Police have said that when the investigation is completed, it will turn over the findings to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for possible charges. Jones’ death is the city’s 15th homicide of the year, according to police. No further information is currently being released.