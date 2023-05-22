Man Identified as Victim in Fatal Shooting on Libby Drive in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the identity of a 26-year-old man who was shot dead last week. Ivan Trejo, a resident of Las Vegas, was one of three people who were shot around 4:30 a.m. on the 4400 block of Libby Drive, near West Harmon Avenue and South Torrey Pines Drive. Trejo died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office. The other two individuals who were shot were taken to University Medical Center trauma center with no update on their condition. The police have not released any information about a suspected shooter, and no arrests have been made as of Monday. Sabrina Schnur is available for contact at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278, and you can follow her on Twitter at @sabrina_schnur.

