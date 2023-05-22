Man Identified as Homicide Victim in Pueblo: Joshua Specht

In Pueblo, Colorado, a man was found dead in a yard in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 21. The Pueblo County Coroner identified the man as 42-year-old Joshua Specht, who was found lying in the yard of a home in the 2600 block of Poplar Street. Police responded to reports of shots being fired and a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Poplar Street. Specht was declared dead by a coroner investigator on the scene. His death is being investigated as a homicide, and investigators are interested in viewing any video of the area during the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department.

If you have information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. A cash reward could be given if your information leads to a felony arrest.