Louisville Man Corey Smith Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Outer Loop and Robbs Lane; SUV Driver Identified as Suspect

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in the Okolona neighborhood in Louisville. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Corey Smith, who died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash at the intersection of Outer Loop and Robbs Lane on Sunday. The incident occurred when an SUV attempted to turn left onto Robbs Lane from Outer Loop and collided with Smith’s motorcycle. Despite the efforts of first responders, Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the SUV was taken to University Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

As of now, no charges are expected to be filed as the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Traffic Unit continues its investigation into the incident. The tragic accident serves as a reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of following traffic laws to prevent harm to oneself and others on the road. Our thoughts are with Corey Smith’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

