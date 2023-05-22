Louisiana Woman Charged in Death of Boy Found in Suitcase Seeks Change of Venue

Dawn Coleman, a Louisiana woman charged in connection with the death of a five-year-old boy whose body was found inside a suitcase last year in southern Indiana, is seeking a change of venue for her trial. Her attorney argues that public outrage over the child’s death and media coverage would prevent her from receiving a fair trial in Washington County, Indiana. Coleman was arrested in San Francisco in October and charged with aiding, inducing, or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice. Authorities allege that Coleman helped the boy’s mother dispose of his body in April 2022. The boy died in Kentucky, and his body was dumped in Indiana. An autopsy found that he died from dehydration due to vomiting and diarrhea. Cairo Ammar Jordan was buried last June at a cemetery in Salem, Indiana. A felony murder arrest warrant has been issued for the boy’s mother, DeJaune Ludie Anderson, who remains at large.

Related