“Los Angeles resident Donna Munoz identified as victim in Mission Beach motorcycle collision”

A fatal collision occurred last Thursday in Mission Beach, which resulted in the death of a 39-year-old woman and the motorcyclist who collided with the Toyota Prius in which she was a passenger. The woman has been identified as Donna Munoz, a Los Angeles resident. The motorcycle rider’s name has not yet been released. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Munoz died an hour after the crash despite paramedics’ and hospital staff’s efforts to save her.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. when the motorcycle rider, speeding west on Mission Bay Drive, attempted to overtake the Prius as he approached it from behind. The Prius driver had initiated a right turn onto Dana Landing, and the motorcyclist collided with the car on the passenger side. The rider was thrown into the intersection and died at the scene, while the Prius driver and two juveniles were unharmed, and a 38-year-old woman in the car suffered minor abrasions.