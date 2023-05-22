“Las Vegas Police Search for Suspect Dominic Johnson in East Valley Bus Shooting”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is appealing to the public for assistance in locating 25-year-old Dominic Johnson, who is suspected of carrying out a shooting on a public bus on May 3. According to reports, Johnson boarded the bus and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene. Detectives have been investigating the incident and have identified Johnson as the suspect. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the event is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives at 702-828-4113. Alternatively, they can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 702-385-5555 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

The incident occurred near Eastern Avenue and Poppy Lane, and detectives have been seeking Johnson since identifying him as the suspect. Johnson is considered dangerous, and the police have warned the public not to approach him but to contact the authorities if they have any information regarding his location. The police have released pictures of Johnson and are asking the public to help them track him down. The shooting was a terrifying event for those involved, and the police are keen to bring Johnson to justice as soon as possible.