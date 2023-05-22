Kentucky Woman Brandy L. Shoemaker Charged with DUI and Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer

A woman from Southern Kentucky is facing charges after an incident early Sunday morning. According to reports, the Wayne County Dispatch received a call from the Mercedes Benz Motor Vehicle Company Dispatch Center informing them that one of their vehicles had deployed airbags and the driver sounded drunk. The car was reported to be on East KY 90 near the Zula Bridge area. Two Wayne County deputies responded to the area and found the car traveling east on the road with the emergency flashers on. When they stopped the car in the American Woodmark area, the driver, identified as Brandy L. Shoemaker of Monticello, started backing up and almost hit one of the deputies. Shoemaker continued backing up and hit the deputy’s cruiser. The other deputy tried to conduct field sobriety tests but realized the driver was under the influence and took her into custody. Shoemaker was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and wanton endangerment of a police officer. She was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center but is not listed as a current inmate on the center’s website.

