Jordan Scott identified as victim in East Hempfield Township shooting, suspect Jeremy Osorio Melendez charged with homicide

The victim of a fatal shooting in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, has been identified by the coroner’s office. On May 19, police officers were called to the 2900 block of Terry Lane, where they found a man who had been shot. The victim, Jordan Scott, was taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital where he died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The coroner has ruled his death as a homicide. Jeremy Osorio Melendez has been charged with criminal homicide, firearm not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person. He has been denied bail and is currently in custody at Lancaster County Prison.

Related