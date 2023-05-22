“Jonathan Logan identified as victim in Renfrew shooting, suspect at large”

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in the Town of Renfrew on Friday night. The victim has been identified as Jonathan Logan, a 41-year-old man from Renfrew County. According to the OPP, Logan was targeted in the shooting.

Police were called to the scene on Vimy Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m., where they found Logan with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The suspect fled the scene before the arrival of the police and remains at large. The investigation is ongoing.