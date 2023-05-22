“Jonathan Logan identified as victim in Renfrew homicide, suspect still at large”

The Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a homicide in Renfrew as Jonathan Logan, a 41-year-old resident of Renfrew County. On Friday night, OPP officers were called to a home on Vimy Boulevard in Renfrew, where they found Logan with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead soon after. The suspect in the shooting has yet to be found, but police believe Logan was targeted. No details about the suspect have been released.

In the aftermath of the shooting, police canvassed the area for witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene. While a public safety warning was issued in the early hours of Saturday due to the shooter being at large, it was lifted later that day. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.