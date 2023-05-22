Investigation into Fatal Shooting of Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel by Wanted Suspect Glenn Douglas Perry

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released over 1000 investigative documents, interviews, still images, and videos related to the fatal shooting of two police officers in Barron County in April. Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel were killed after pulling over a suspect wanted on a warrant for failing to pay child support. Glenn Douglas Perry, the suspect, exhibited concerning behavior following a contentious divorce. During the encounter, Perry fatally shot both officers and was also hit by gunfire, dying later at a local hospital. The files released include Scheel’s body cam footage capturing the moment Perry opened fire on Breidenbach. Perry’s ex-wife told investigators that he was bipolar and schizophrenic, had multiple guns, and threatened everyone. Perry’s son also said that he talked badly about cops, trained to kill them, and regularly fired at a gun range built on his property. The files were released along with a ruling that the officers were justified in using deadly force during their encounter with Perry. The case files can be accessed on the Wisconsin Department of Justice website.

Related