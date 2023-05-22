Identified: Suspect or Victim Name Using Forensic Genetic Genealogy

Forensic genetic genealogy has been hailed as a groundbreaking technology that has helped to solve many cold cases. Recently, it was used to identify the remains of a woman who was found dead in Ohio almost four decades ago.

Officials said that the remains were identified using forensic genetic genealogy, which involves comparing DNA samples from the victim with those of potential relatives. In this case, investigators were able to find a distant relative of the woman’s through a DNA database and use that information to identify her.

The woman, who has not been named, was believed to be in her 30s when she was killed. Her body was found along a rural road in Geauga County, Ohio, in July 1983. For years, investigators struggled to identify her, but they were never able to.

Thanks to advancements in forensic technology, however, officials were finally able to close the case and give the woman a proper name. While the identity of her killer remains unknown, the hope is that the identification of the victim will generate new leads and help bring her killer to justice.

Genetic genealogy has been used to solve a variety of cases, including the infamous Golden State Killer case. It involves using DNA samples from crime scenes to find potential relatives and then building family trees to identify suspects. This technology has revolutionized the field of forensic science and has breathed new life into cold cases.