“Homicide investigation launched after 74-year-old assault victim Michael Olson dies from injuries; suspect Christian Andrews arrested”

The homicide investigation of a 74-year-old assault victim in Colorado Springs has been opened after he died from his injuries earlier this month. Michael Olson was found with severe injuries at a home on Eagle View Drive on April 29 and died two weeks later. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Olson’s death was a homicide after conducting an autopsy. Christian Andrews, 21, was arrested on charges of crimes against at-risk adults following the alleged assault. It is unclear if those charges have since been elevated. The Colorado Springs Police Department is actively investigating the case and is urging anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously. KKTV holds the copyright for this article.

