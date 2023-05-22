“Highland Man Deonte Marquis Lenin Killed in Anaheim Shooting, Second Victim Identified as Elian Tanori Arvayo”

A shooting occurred near an outdoor shopping center in Anaheim, resulting in the deaths of two individuals early Sunday morning. Anaheim Police Department received reports of a fight and shooting in a parking structure for the Anaheim GardenWalk just after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a man with gunshot wounds who died at the scene. He was later identified as Deonte Marquis Lenin of Highland. A second man, Elian Tanori Arvayo of Phoenix, was also found in the parking structure with blunt force injuries and died at a local hospital. The motive for the shooting and suspect description have not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Anaheim Police homicide investigators or Orange County Crime Stoppers. Reports of an individual being run over by a car were found to be false. This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.

