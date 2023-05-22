[gpt]generate one focus keyword including suspect OR victim name from
The FBI is investigating the death of a tribal member in Arizona after U.S. Border Patrol agents shot him Thursday, authorities said.
Customs and Border Protection officials said agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station fatally shot the man around 10 p.m. local time on the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo, Arizona, the Associated Press reported.
The incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, officials said. The Tohono O’odham Nation police are also investigating the shooting.
No additional information has been released. USA TODAY has reached out to the FBI and Customs and Border Protection for more information.
Tohono O’odham Nation member called Border Patrol because there were ‘illegal immigrants’ on his property, family said
Tohono O’odham Nation Tribal chairman Ned Norris Jr. said the shooting occurred in the Meneger’s Dam community and identified the victim as Raymond Mattia.
“Our hearts go out to his family and all those impacted during this difficult time,” Norris said in a news release posted on Facebook. “As the investigation proceeds, the Nation expects full consideration of all related facts of the incident and an appropriate and expeditious response from relevant public safety agencies.”
According to Mattia’s family, Mattia called Border Patrol because there were “multiple illegal immigrants who had trespassed into his yard and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property,” they told Tucson TV station KVOA.
When the agents arrived, the family said Mattia went outside and was suddenly shot, KVOA reported.
Arizona supervisor:Arizona construction boss charged after video shows him slapping a worker at job site
Contributing: The Associated Press
The FBI is investigating the death of a tribal member in Arizona after U.S. Border Patrol agents shot him Thursday, authorities said.
Customs and Border Protection officials said agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station fatally shot the man around 10 p.m. local time on the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo, Arizona, the Associated Press reported.
The incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, officials said. The Tohono O’odham Nation police are also investigating the shooting.
No additional information has been released. USA TODAY has reached out to the FBI and Customs and Border Protection for more information.
Tohono O’odham Nation member called Border Patrol because there were ‘illegal immigrants’ on his property, family said
Tohono O’odham Nation Tribal chairman Ned Norris Jr. said the shooting occurred in the Meneger’s Dam community and identified the victim as Raymond Mattia.
“Our hearts go out to his family and all those impacted during this difficult time,” Norris said in a news release posted on Facebook. “As the investigation proceeds, the Nation expects full consideration of all related facts of the incident and an appropriate and expeditious response from relevant public safety agencies.”
According to Mattia’s family, Mattia called Border Patrol because there were “multiple illegal immigrants who had trespassed into his yard and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property,” they told Tucson TV station KVOA.
When the agents arrived, the family said Mattia went outside and was suddenly shot, KVOA reported.
Arizona supervisor:Arizona construction boss charged after video shows him slapping a worker at job site
Contributing: The Associated Press
[/gpt] : [gpt]Extract title including suspect OR victim name from
The FBI is investigating the death of a tribal member in Arizona after U.S. Border Patrol agents shot him Thursday, authorities said.
Customs and Border Protection officials said agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station fatally shot the man around 10 p.m. local time on the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo, Arizona, the Associated Press reported.
The incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, officials said. The Tohono O’odham Nation police are also investigating the shooting.
No additional information has been released. USA TODAY has reached out to the FBI and Customs and Border Protection for more information.
Tohono O’odham Nation member called Border Patrol because there were ‘illegal immigrants’ on his property, family said
Tohono O’odham Nation Tribal chairman Ned Norris Jr. said the shooting occurred in the Meneger’s Dam community and identified the victim as Raymond Mattia.
“Our hearts go out to his family and all those impacted during this difficult time,” Norris said in a news release posted on Facebook. “As the investigation proceeds, the Nation expects full consideration of all related facts of the incident and an appropriate and expeditious response from relevant public safety agencies.”
According to Mattia’s family, Mattia called Border Patrol because there were “multiple illegal immigrants who had trespassed into his yard and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property,” they told Tucson TV station KVOA.
When the agents arrived, the family said Mattia went outside and was suddenly shot, KVOA reported.
Arizona supervisor:Arizona construction boss charged after video shows him slapping a worker at job site
Contributing: The Associated Press
limite to 80 characters [/gpt]
The death of a tribal member in Arizona, who was shot by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Thursday, is being investigated by the FBI. Customs and Border Protection officials confirmed that the agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station shot the man around 10 p.m. local time on the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo, Arizona. The incident is also being reviewed by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, and the Tohono O’odham Nation police are carrying out their investigation.
The tribal chairman of the Tohono O’odham Nation, Ned Norris Jr., said that the shooting took place in the Meneger’s Dam community and identified the victim as Raymond Mattia. Mattia’s family has stated that he had called Border Patrol as there were “multiple illegal immigrants who had trespassed into his yard and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property.” However, when the agents arrived, Mattia went outside and was suddenly shot.
The incident has raised questions about the use of force by Border Patrol agents and the treatment of tribal members. As investigations continue, the Tohono O’odham Nation expects a full consideration of all related facts and an appropriate response from relevant public safety agencies.
This shooting is just one of the many instances of police brutality and use of force by law enforcement agencies, highlighting the need for greater accountability and transparency in their operations. It is essential to ensure that the safety and rights of citizens, particularly those from marginalized communities, are protected, and justice is upheld.