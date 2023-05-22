“Good Samaritan struck and killed by car while helping ducks cross the road in Rocklin, California”

A man in California was tragically killed while helping a family of ducks cross the road. The incident occurred in Rocklin on Thursday evening, with a 12-year-old witness capturing photos of the good Samaritan helping the ducklings safely cross the roadway. Just moments later, once the ducks were safe, the man turned around to return to his vehicle when he was hit by a car. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was killed in the crash. The driver, a 17-year-old girl, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. She is currently not facing charges.

The man’s final act of kindness made a lasting impact on those who witnessed the tragic event. Another 12-year-old witness, Jude, wanted to honor the man by returning to the intersection with flowers and rubber ducks. “You should honor him because he was being really kind and then something horrible happened to him,” Jude said. “He was an amazing person.” The incident serves as a sad reminder of the importance of exercising caution when driving and being aware of others on the road, especially when animals are involved.