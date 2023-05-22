Father of Three Shot and Killed at Vigil for Murdered Friend in Cleveland

Kelvin Clark, a father of three young children, was tragically killed while attending a vigil for his murdered friend in Cleveland. As loved ones gathered to honor Clark’s memory with a picnic and balloon release, they also prayed for an end to the senseless gun violence that took his life. Clark’s best friend of 15 years, Robert Allen, spoke of Clark’s big plans for the future, including a job in Alaska and a desire to escape the violence in the city. Clark’s girlfriend, Ta’liyah Kiera, remembered him as a protector who loved his family deeply.

Clark’s sister, Chelsea Gresham, expressed her grief and frustration over the never-ending cycle of violence in their community. She called on men to come together to guide the younger generation towards positive activities instead of senseless violence. Despite the tragedy, Gresham hoped to celebrate her brother’s life and remember him as someone who loved to have fun. The loss of Clark has left another mother without her son and three young children without their father. The community is left to mourn yet another victim of gun violence, hoping for a future where tragedies like this become a thing of the past.

