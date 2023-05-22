“Father Edree D’Love Thompson Shot and Killed in Richland Apartment Complex”

Edree D’Love Thompson, a 20-year-old father from Kennewick, was shot multiple times at the Columbia Park Apartments in Richland on Friday and died at a local hospital on Saturday. Friends described Thompson as warm, respectful, and upbeat, and a GoFundMe campaign has been created to help his family pay for his funeral. This is the third homicide at the Columbia Park Apartments in recent years, with the most recent happening on New Year’s Eve when Michael Castoreno, 21, was killed in a gang-related shooting. In 2019, Daniel Rice, 30, was shot to death in the parking lot by Kyle Johnson-Clark, a 29-year-old Aryan Brotherhood member. The complex was also the scene of a shooting in February 2021 that left one person seriously hurt. Police have not released details about Thompson’s shooting and are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency dispatch line.

Thompson lived in Kennewick and Walla Walla, and an autopsy is scheduled at the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday. Donations can be made to the GoFundMe campaign created by Sandra Delgado to help Thompson’s family. Public records show that Thompson had connections to both cities, and police believe that his shooting was not random. The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.