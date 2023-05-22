“Fatal Shooting of 17-Year-Old Jefferson Lina-Perez in NW DC: Police Seek Assistance in Investigation”

On May 17, 2023, 17-year-old Jefferson Lina-Perez was fatally shot on the 4300 block of 13th Street, NW. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Homicide Branch is seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation of the incident.

According to reports, Lina-Perez was shot by an unknown suspect, and his body was found lying on the ground near the street. Authorities responded to the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The MPD is appealing to anyone who has information about the incident to come forward and assist them with their investigation. They have encouraged anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has any information that may be helpful to the case to contact them immediately.

As of now, no notifications are available regarding the case. The community is urged to stay alert and contribute to the investigation in any way possible, to help in bringing justice to the victim and his family.