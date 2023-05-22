Ex-Boyfriend Charged in Murder of New Jersey Mom Norelis Mendoza

Gregory Mallard, the ex-boyfriend of a New Jersey mother with two young daughters, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death. Norelis Mendoza, 32, was reported missing on Mother’s Day and her body was later found on the side of a road. Mallard, who shares the two daughters with Mendoza, is also facing charges related to the disposal and desecration of human remains, as well as tampering with evidence. He had previously served over 10 years in prison for aggravated manslaughter in a 2008 shooting.

Mendoza’s cousin, Geovanni Molina, said that she was aware of Mallard’s violent past and had filed for a restraining order against him earlier this year. The homicide is being investigated as an act of domestic violence. A GoFundMe page for Mendoza has raised over $38,000. Her family is focused on caring for her two daughters, ages 1 and 3, and raising them with Mendoza’s legacy of love and kindness. Mallard is currently in custody.