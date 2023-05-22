Driver Sarah Nichole Stone Dies in One Vehicle Crash on Denny Highway in Saluda County

The driver killed in a car crash on Denny Highway/ SC-194 near Bridle Path Road in Saluda has been identified as Sarah Nichole Stone, 34, according to Saluda Coroner Keith Turner. The incident occurred on May 20 when Stone’s small two-door passenger car veered off the right side of the highway, causing it to hit and overturn. Officials report that the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to exit the left side of the highway, resulting in the fatality. The Coroner’s Office is working with the SC Highway Patrol to investigate the incident. Stone died at the scene of the accident.

Related