Driver Killed in Crash Near Sisseton Identified

In South Dakota, a bill requiring more regulation on healthcare transactions has passed the Minnesota Legislature and is awaiting approval from Gov. Tim Walz. Meanwhile, Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has signed a bill that bans abortion at 12 weeks of pregnancy and restricts gender-affirming medical care for people younger than 19. Wildlife officers in Sioux Falls are searching for a couple of coyotes at the outdoor campus, while the South Dakota Democratic Party has a new executive director. Smoke in the atmosphere has given the area a milky sky, but the weather has been warm and overall pleasant.

In other news, the name of a Sisseton man involved in a fatal one-vehicle crash has been released. Minnesota prosecutors conducted a mock trial in a rural county to test their strategy in the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin, while South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has launched his presidential campaign with an optimistic and compassionate message. Stay up to date on the latest headlines by downloading the KELOLAND News app.