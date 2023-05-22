Driver Janice Brooks Dies in Fatal Crash on U.S. Highway 321

A driver died in a car crash on U.S. Highway 321, five miles north of Orangeburg, on Saturday evening. Janice Brooks, 59, was traveling north in a 2006 Chrysler 300 when her vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Brooks, from Braelin Court in Gaston, died of massive blunt force injuries sustained in the motor vehicle collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle. The driver was the only occupant of the car, and the wreck remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

In other news, a guitar that Kurt Cobain smashed around the time of their landmark ‘Nevermind’ album has been sold for $595,000 at auction. The auction was held on Saturday, and the guitar was sold to an anonymous bidder. The smashed guitar was sold among other memorabilia from the late Nirvana frontman, including a sweater he wore in a music video and a handwritten setlist.