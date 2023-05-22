Driver Arrested for DUII and Reckless Driving in Crash that Killed 7 Farmworkers, Including Eduardo Lopez and Alejandro Jimenez Hernandez

Last week’s deadly crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany involving two semi trucks and a van with 11 farmworkers has left seven people dead and three injured. The victims were all in a van that had pulled over behind a parked semi truck while traveling northbound. A second semi truck left the road and smashed into the back of the van, pushing it into the first semi truck. The occupants of the van were all farmworkers who had been traveling at an hour when agricultural laborers typically commute home, the state’s farmworkers union said on Saturday. The driver of the second truck, Lincoln Clayton Smith of California, was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless driving, manslaughter, and assaults.

The prosecutor said Smith refused a field sobriety test and was unable to focus and answer basic questions, and also acknowledged taking “speed” the day before the crash and was in possession of methamphetamine. The four surviving van occupants were hospitalized, and three of them remain hospitalized as of Monday with serious injuries. The driver of the parked truck in front of the van was uninjured, police said. The names, ages, residences, and conditions of the victims have been released by Oregon State Police. A daughter of one of the victims said at Smith’s arraignment on Friday, “All of these hardworking immigrants in this vehicle….7 of their lives taken away. The purpose of them being here was to better their lives, and it was taken away.”