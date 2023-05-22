Double Tragedy: Jennifer Lee Salvadori and Billy Code Jewell Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Jennifer Lee Salvadori, 52, and Billy Code Jewell, 51, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex in Irondale, Alabama. The bodies were discovered by police after Salvadori failed to show up for work and a co-worker became concerned. Authorities believe Jewell shot Salvadori before turning the gun on himself, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The couple was in a dating relationship. The investigation is ongoing, and it is not clear when the shootings took place.

